Will Runfy succeed in the Crypto market like Decentraland And Chiliz?

By EWN • 04 December 2022 • 13:55

Emerging cryptocurrency, Runfy (RNF), is accelerating its development and is currently in the first stage of pre-sale.

Like established crypto projects Decentraland (MANA) and Chiliz (CHZ), Runfy (RNF) may become the next utility token to gain market traction.

Let’s explore some essential information about these three cryptocurrencies.

Decentraland — Exciting online gaming platform

Launched in 2020, Decentraland (MANA) is a decentralised Ethereum-based play-to-earn (P2E) virtual reality environment.

Based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, Decentraland (MANA) can leverage Ethereum’s smart contract capabilities and also benefit from the blockchain’s recent proof-of-stake migration.

Decentaland (MANA) supports a multi-token format. You can buy various items in the game, including virtual land parcels. When you purchase these spaces, you receive a non-fungible token called LAND. LAND’s NFT nature means that you are the sole owner of the LAND since it cannot be duplicated by anyone else, including the Decentraland developers.

However, you require MANA, the game’s official token, to buy LAND on Decentraland (MANA). MANA is also the Decentraland DAO’s governance token and offers holders administrative privileges.

This muli-token system offers users many ways to earn passive income on the platform. LAND owners can collect fees for advertisements on their virtual property. You can also set up structures like stadiums where people can rent and host events. Or wait for your LAND’s value to increase before selling it off for profit.

MANA holders can wrap their digital assets in the Decentraland DAO and share in the commission of all LAND sales.

All of these have boosted Decentraland’s economic appeal in the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, Decentraland (MANA) has a market cap of over $1.2 billion and is the second-largest P2E metaverse by market cap.

Fan your favorite sports and athletes with Chiliz

Chiliz (CHZ) leverages blockchain technology to give fans a fresh and different experience and enable direct communication with their favorite sports teams.

The native cryptocurrency of the Chiliz (CHZ) experience, the CHZ token, allows fans to purchase Fan Tokens for their preferred teams. The crowd management system that powers Chiliz, socios.com, allows users to acquire these Fan Tokens (CHZ).

Each team that collaborates with Chiliz (CHZ) has the ability to personalise the experiences that owners of their Fan Tokens can enjoy offline. Holders of Fan Tokens may also influence decisions made by the team, including starting lineups, victory songs, stadium names, and new uniform designs.

Fans could only interact with their favorite clubs in the past by attending games or buying merchandise. Chiliz (CHZ) and its related Fan Tokens offer sports fans a unique voice in the operations of their beloved teams and directly impact those teams’ decision-making.

In addition to giving their most devoted fans distinctive experiences, Chiliz (CHZ) enables sports teams to monetise their fan bases in innovative ways.

Improve your fitness level with Runfy

Runfy (RNF) is a new fitness and health crypto platform that plans to launch a unique fitness-to-earn model to enable users to take control of their health through exercise activities.

Runfy (RNF) will introduce cutting-edge technologies to monitor user performance, help users reach their fitness objectives, and reward them for doing so. Additionally, users can purchase NFTs through Runfy (RNF) and then sell or trade them on NFT marketplaces for real money.

Runfy’s innovative approach will attract crypto traders who want to benefit from trading new cryptos.

Conclusion

Many cryptocurrencies have several promises and offerings. However, Decentraland (MANA) and Chiliz (CHZ) distinguish themselves by delivering income-generating opportunities and sources of entertainment to the cryptocurrency market.

Runfy (RNF), on its part, will introduce a unique fitness-to-earn approach to allow users to earn while keeping fit.

The emerging cryptocurrency is predicted to flourish, and experts have even listed it alongside Decentraland (MANA) and Chiliz (CHZ) as cryptocurrencies you should hold.

Currently on pre-sale, you can learn more about Runfy (RNF) by following the links below.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido