A full week of rain is forecast for Malaga province

By Chris King • 05 December 2022 • 23:57

Image of a person walking under an umbrella in the rain. Credit Ismael Juan / Shutterstock.com

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has predicted a full week of rain in Malaga province.

A yellow weather warning was in place today, Monday, December 4, for heavy rain in most of Malaga province. Although the worst of the rain is expected today, AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has predicted a pretty wet week ahead.

The heavy rain in the Marbella area of Malaga gave way to a small tornado that caused considerable damage in the municipality.

Tuesday, December 6

Only a few showers are expected during the morning with the rain and cloudiness subsiding during the afternoon. Storms are expected to occur, bringing heavy rainfall to some parts, particularly in Campillos, Antequera, Fuente de Piedra, and Alameda. Much-needed rain will also affect the Axarquia.

Wednesday, December 7

Wednesday will begin with cloudy skies, although the rain could return during the afternoon, becoming more intense in the western half of the province.

On Thursday 8 and Friday 9 the rain will continue thanks to a succession of fronts that, intermittently, could leave water throughout the province until Sunday 11.

Thursday, December 8

AEMET forecasts rain throughout the province for most of Thursday with a probability of 100 per cent until 6pm. It gives a probability of between 90 and 100 per cent that this period of rainfall will last until midday on Friday.

Friday, December 9

It will continue to rain on Friday according to the Aemet forecast. In the morning, the rain could be accompanied by storms in areas of the western coast such as the municipality of Estepona, as well as inland municipalities such as Teba and Campillos, and throughout the Antequera region. The probability percentages go down during the afternoon.

The forecast for the weekend is uncertain yet but AEMET predicts it will still be rainy on Saturday 10. There should be showers during the morning which could clear up as the day develops. Sunday will most likely see the return of the wet weather it predicted.

___________________________________________________________

