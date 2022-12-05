By Anna Ellis • 05 December 2022 • 14:35

Alicante is giving many of its areas a facelift the latest resulting in an updated plaza. Image: Alicante City Council

The mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, visited the newly renovated Plaza Antonio Minano in the Tombola neighbourhood on Monday, November 5.

The upgraded plaza now has paved walkways, new playgrounds and bio-healthy areas, new street furniture, improved landscaped areas and shade trees, following an investment of €107,000.

Luis Barcala emphasised that “a very important remodelling has now been carried out for the neighbourhood. We have renovated the previous dirt paths where puddles used to form for paved ones, as well as landscaping areas and creating the children’s bio-healthy games.”

“This work is in addition to other work that has been carried out in the neighbourhood such as the renovation and improvement of the accessibility of the Plaza del Progreso and the fitting out of the passage through the Vía Parque from the San Agustin neighbourhood, all of which are very important for the residents of the neighbourhood, which interests and concerns us all, with an overall investment of over €600,000 in the last two years.”

