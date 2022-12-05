Artisan Christmas market brings festive feel to Vélez-Málaga

By Betty Henderson • 05 December 2022 • 18:36

Soak up the festive atmosphere at a Vélez-Málaga Christmas market next weekend

A MAGICAL market in Vélez-Málaga is set to bring festive cheer to the town on Saturday December 10. La Chistera Market will offer guests a chance to buy unique Christmas gifts and enjoy a fabulous festive atmosphere.

The market which will be held at the San Francisco Market in Vélez-Málaga from 12pm until 8pm, will offer artisan market stalls from more than 30 local businesses, activities for the little ones and live entertainment.

The goods on sale will mainly be sustainable artisan products including cosmetics, local produce, accessories, jewellery, crafts, plants, home décor and sustainable clothing items.

Councillor for Culture, Cynthia García, described the event as an excellent opportunity to find unusual Christmas presents “At this market, guests will be able to find hundreds of unique presents, that are sure to surprise your loved ones since all the products are handmade, original and high quality”. García also thanked the market for promoting local businesses from across Axarquía.

Organiser, Macarena Amo explained the market’s motto, ‘To give with love’, highlighting the importance of receiving a product made with love at Christmas.