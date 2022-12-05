BREAKING: Parents warned to be alert after eighth child dies in UK from Strep A

By Chris King • 05 December 2022 • 20:03
Parents warned to be alert after eighth child dies in UK from Strep A
An eighth child has died today, Monday, December 5, after contracting the Strep A bacterial infection. The latest death occurred in a pupil from the Morelands Primary School in Waterlooville, Hampshire, according to Sky News.
Health experts and No10 Downing Street have urged parents to stay alert and watch for any developing symptoms of the invasive infection that currently appears to be sweeping the country. The first signs of the disease include a sore throat, skin rashes, or scarlet fever. Droplets from coughing or sneezing can easily spread the disease, along with physical contact.
Until recently, the deaths had been in primary school-age children, but then a secondary school pupil passed away yesterday, Sunday 4. A 12-year-old boy from the private Colfe’s School in Lewisham, South East London, reportedly contracted the more serious invasive Group A Strep bacteria which caused blood poisoning.
An illness which usually only causes a mild sore throat and temperature has now claimed the lives of at least six children since September as confirmed by UK health officials.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
