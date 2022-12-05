BREAKING: Russia reportedly launching renewed attack on Ukraine as air raid sirens ring out in Ukrainian major cities

BREAKING: Children's television icon passes away at the age of 90 Close
By Matthew Roscoe • 05 December 2022 • 12:55

MULTIPLE reports circulating online suggest that Russia has begun a new wave of attacks on Ukraine on Monday, December 5.

Following news that an airbase in Russia was reportedly attacked by a drone strike on December 5, Russia allegedly launched a counter-attack with several major Ukrainian cities ringing out air raid sirens.

Prominent Twitter account @Flash_news_ua wrote: “In all regions of Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied Crimea, an air alert sounds.”

The Governor of Odesa Oblast asked residents of the region not to ignore the alarm and immediately take shelter because “the enemy [had] launched rockets.”

While the Governor of Vinnytsia Oblast said that “There are a lot of missiles in the sky over Ukraine.”

More to follow…

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

