BREAKING: Russia reportedly launching renewed attack on Ukraine as air raid sirens ring out in Ukrainian major cities

05 December 2022
Following news that an airbase in Russia was reportedly attacked by a drone strike on December 5, Russia allegedly launched a counter-attack with several major Ukrainian cities ringing out air raid sirens.
Prominent Twitter account @Flash_news_ua wrote: “In all regions of Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied Crimea, an air alert sounds.”
The Governor of Odesa Oblast asked residents of the region not to ignore the alarm and immediately take shelter because “the enemy [had] launched rockets.”
"Attention! The enemy launched rockets. I ask the residents of the region not to ignore the alarm and immediately take shelter!" – Governor of Odesa oblast pic.twitter.com/AUeh6url46
While the Governor of Vinnytsia Oblast said that “There are a lot of missiles in the sky over Ukraine.”
"There are a lot of missiles in the sky over Ukraine" – Governor of Vinnytsia oblast pic.twitter.com/nDYAS7PBvm
More to follow…
Matthew Roscoe
