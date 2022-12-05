BREAKING: Russia reportedly launching renewed attack on Ukraine as air raid sirens ring out in Ukrainian major cities

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 December 2022 • 12:55

MULTIPLE reports circulating online suggest that Russia has begun a new wave of attacks on Ukraine on Monday, December 5.

Following news that an airbase in Russia was reportedly attacked by a drone strike on December 5, Russia allegedly launched a counter-attack with several major Ukrainian cities ringing out air raid sirens.

Prominent Twitter account @Flash_news_ua wrote: “In all regions of Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied Crimea, an air alert sounds.”

⚡️In all regions of Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied Crimea, an air alert sounds. Follow to the nearest shelter immediately. 👉Follow@Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/LJgmWS306g — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) December 5, 2022

The Governor of Odesa Oblast asked residents of the region not to ignore the alarm and immediately take shelter because “the enemy [had] launched rockets.”

"Attention! The enemy launched rockets. I ask the residents of the region not to ignore the alarm and immediately take shelter!" – Governor of Odesa oblast pic.twitter.com/AUeh6url46 — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) December 5, 2022

While the Governor of Vinnytsia Oblast said that “There are a lot of missiles in the sky over Ukraine.”

"There are a lot of missiles in the sky over Ukraine" – Governor of Vinnytsia oblast pic.twitter.com/nDYAS7PBvm — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) December 5, 2022

More to follow…

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.