BREAKING – Vladimir Putin signs law banning ‘LGBT propaganda’

The bill signed into law on Monday, December 5 increases the coverage of the previous act which banned the publication of non-traditional relationships.

According to Russian news agency Kommersant, the new law sees fines of up to 800 thousand Rubles (€12,000), for officials up to 800 thousand Rubles (€12,000) and for legal entities up to 10 million Rubles (€150,000) for promoting LBGT affairs and or rights.

Effectively the law provides for a complete ban on LGBT issues and what they refer to as propaganda, whereas its predecessor only applied to minors the new law applies to everyone irrespective of their age. The penalties have also been increased substantially particularly for minors or underage children and teens.