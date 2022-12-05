DGT announces a new surveillance campaign against drivers using the roads of Andalucia

By Chris King • 05 December 2022 • 3:58

Image of a Guardia Civil Trafico control. Credit: [email protected]

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) will launch a new safety campaign on the roads of Andalucia today, Monday, December 5, aimed at drivers using alcohol or drugs.

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) announced that it will launch a new campaign today, Monday, December 4. It is aimed at controlling the use of alcohol and drugs by drivers on the roads of Andalucia. This latest operation will run until next Sunday 11.

As always during these campaigns, officers from the Guardia Civil Traffic Group (Trafico) will conduct surveillance on the roads. They will be assisted on the urban roads under their jurisdiction by Local Police officers from numerous town halls of the community.

In the corresponding operation in 2021, 27,238 drivers were controlled, as reported in a statement from the Government Delegation in Andalucia. From that total, 781 drivers tested positive for alcohol and/or drugs. Approximately 80 per cent of these were detected at the checkpoints operated by the DGT campaign.

A total of 26,284 breathalyser control tests were conducted in the 2021 campaign. Of this number, 388 drivers tested positive, which equates to 1.48 per cent. 325 of them were detected at the Trafico controls and another 27 as the result of an offence. The other six were detected after they had been involved in an accident and showed clear signs of intoxication.

The objective of these campaigns said the DGT is not only to find drivers who are breaking the law. It is designed to alert all drivers to the dangers of using alcohol or drugs while on the roads. In the 2021 campaign, a total of 773 drivers fell into the bracket of producing a breathalyser result of between 0.15 mg/l and the allowed limit.

Of the 954 drug detection tests carried out on drivers, 393 were positive in the evidence tests. That represented a percentage of 41.19 per cent. 348 of these were detected in the preventive checkpoints, 34 after they had committed an offence, and the remaining 11 after they had been involved in an accident.

The majority of drivers tested positive for cannabis, specifically, 305 of them. Another 122 tested positive for cocaine, 52 more for amphetamines/methamphetamines, and 18 for opioids, as reported by ultimahora.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.