By Anna Ellis • 05 December 2022 • 15:30
Don't miss the XXIII Torrevieja Sports Gala on Sunday December 11. Image: Sergey Ryzhov/Shutterstock
This year the sporting achievements achieved during the 2020/21 and 2021/2022 seasons will be recognised, and there will be a total of 15 categories that will reward athletes and entities.
All the clubs in the town who have collaborated with the Department of Sports, provided all the necessary information on their athletes during the last two years and this information was evaluated by a jury who had to choose the winners of the different categories.
The members of the jury met on, Monday, December 5, to perform the difficult task of choosing the best in each category from among all the great athletes nominated.
Torrevieja’s Department of Sports intends that the Gala is a moment of meeting and, above all, recognition of the great work that all athletes do every day, regardless of the results. They also aim to recognise the clubs and collaborating entities that support sport in Torrevieja.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
