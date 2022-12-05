Good Samaritans from Axarquía return a pensioner’s wallet in time for Christmas

By Betty Henderson • 05 December 2022 • 17:16

Three girls from Axarquía returned a pensioner’s wallet to his delight, he invited them for a coffee to express his thanks

A HEARTWARMING Christmas tale saw three girls from Axarquía return a pensioner’s lost wallet in the nearby city of Nerja. The wallet contained not only money, but sentimental items, so the owner was delighted to have them back.

Three girls, Carmen from Vélez-Málaga, María from Huétor Tajar, and Ángela from Torre del Mar showed their community spirit when they reunited a pensioner with his lost wallet on November 30. The girls were walking in Granada, when they came across the wallet on a quiet street.

The wallet contained money, identification, Christmas lottery tickets and photographs including of grandchildren and of an old wedding. The girls wrote a Christmas message to wallet owner, Fernando, before handing it in to police.

But the story didn’t end there. Fernando, aged 80, and a former National Police officer got in touch with the girls, asking to meet for a coffee, and even gave them a lottery ticket as a token of gratitude.

One of the girls’ proud fathers took to Facebook to express his pride saying, “You know you are successful in life when your children grow up to be good people”.