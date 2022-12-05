By Anna Ellis • 05 December 2022 • 14:44

In readiness for Christmas Alicante City Council decorates with live plants. Image: Alicante City Council

The Palacio Consistorial has been adorned with garlands of plants framing the doorways of the Town Hall.

The Palacio Consistorial has been adorned with garlands of plants framing the doorways of the Town Hall. At the beginning of the Explanada and on the Avenida de la Estacion, visitors are welcomed with Merry Christmas and Bon Nadal signs, as well as stunning decorations at the entrances to the TRAM in the Plaza de los Luceros.

All these decorations are made up of live plants and branches of junipers, boxwood, eucalyptus and mastic, together with the traditional poinsettias or Christmas flowers, which are displayed in the main streets and squares.

Christmas trees are also on display in the Plaza del Mar and a nativity scene with plant decorations and LED lights has been installed in the Plaza Calvo Sotelo.

The Councillor for the Environment, Manuel Villar, commented: “We want to contribute to beautifying the city by providing a plant Christmas decoration that gives the city a more traditional and welcoming touch.”

