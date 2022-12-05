Lux Mundi gets festive with a magical Christmas schedule

By Betty Henderson • 05 December 2022 • 18:15

Join Lux Mundi in Torre del Mar for a seasonal carol service on Saturday December 17

Lux Mundi Ecumenical group gets into the FESTIVE SPIRIT with a dazzling programme of activities to help residents get ready for the big day.

A Christmas carol service will be held on December 17 at San Andrés church in Torre del Mar. ‘Amigos de Lux Mundi’ and German ‘Con Los Cantores’ choirs will put on an impressive carol performance from 5:30pm.

A festive excursion to Málaga is set to follow on December 20, allowing guests to check out the impressive ‘La Mosca’ Belen nativity which is built into the hillside. At 20 metres long, the nativity is one of the most fascinating seasonal tourist attractions. The visit will also go to Málaga’s iconic Christmas lights. Tickets cost €12 for members and €14 for non-members.

Lux Mundi will also welcome in the new year, one day early on December 30, giving all an opportunity to attend. The group will get into the Spanish spirit at its ‘Lucky Grapes’ party on December 30 from 12pm at the centre in Torre del Mar. Tickets cost €3 and include a celebratory glass of cava. Call 951576155 to book a place.