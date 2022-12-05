By Matthew Roscoe • 05 December 2022 • 12:45

Cause of mass death of seals in Caspian Sea revealed. Image: Lorraine Logan/Shutterstock.com

THE Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources is the Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service of Russia, Rosprirodnadzor, has announced the possible cause of the mass death of seals in the Caspian Sea.

Speaking on Monday, December 5, the head of Rosprirodnadzor, Svetlana Radionova, announced the suspected cause of the mass death of seals in the Caspian Sea.

Radionova told “Russia-24” that the reason for the mass death of seals in the Caspian Sea could have been a lack of oxygen.

This was after no signs of environmental pollution were found.

Radionova said that according to latest reports, 2.5 thousand seal carcasses were found on the shore of the Caspian Sea in Dagestan.

She stressed that the death of animals was most likely caused by “natural factors”, while the amount of population in the area ‘remains stable’.

According to the latest data, around 270-300 thousand seals died due to pollution.

“According to preliminary data, we see traces of hypoxia, such a change in the animal body caused by oxygen starvation,” said the head of Rosprirodnadzor.

Russian media outlet Gazeta said that Radionova and her team of experts were waiting on the analysis of recent water samples to judge whether it has been poisoned.

Specialists said that the “was no environmental pollution in the form of any heavy fractions in the water.”

