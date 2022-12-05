BREAKING: Missile discovered in Moldova days after declaring state of emergency due to Russia-Ukraine war

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 December 2022 • 14:57

Image: Ministerul Afacerilor Interne al Republicii Moldova/DFacebook

ACCORDING to initial reports on Monday, December 5, a missile has been discovered in Moldova.

Moldova’s Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that a missile had been discovered by border police near Briceni town.

“A short time ago, near the city of Briceni, in an orchard, a rocket was discovered,” a statement read on Facebook.

“The explosive object was discovered by a border police patrol, which, due to today’s Russian bombings, have intensified their attention.”

It added: “In accordance with MAI action plans, the border police intensified patrols and raised the level of attention in the area of Briceni and Ocni ctora Inspectorates.”

“At this moment, the area where the rocket was discovered has been isolated by police patrol and border police. The specialised services of home ministry, Bombteh and IGSU are expected on site.”

UPDATE: A missile was discovered a little while ago in the Briceni district in Moldova. The Moldovan border police have intensified patrols and raised the "level of attention" in the area of ​​the Briceni and Ocnița police stations – Știrihttps://t.co/Dvajg94ot7 pic.twitter.com/NILm5NTSqv — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) December 5, 2022

Much like the recent events in Poland, early reports suggest that the ‘missile’ might actually be part of a Ukrainian air defence missile, as reported by Michael A. Horowitz.

Missile debris that fell in Moldova – possibly part of a Ukrainian air defense missile pic.twitter.com/6e68W6lHcc — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) December 5, 2022

Police are on the scene.

⚡️ Moldovan law enforcement officers are working at the place where part of the rocket fell — the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova. 👉Follow@Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/D5j5OebTWW — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) December 5, 2022

The news comes as Russian attacks have been ramped up in Ukraine on December 5.

As noted, Moldova recently increased the country’s state of emergency due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

On Friday, December 2, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova announced that the current state of emergency in the country will be extended for a further 60 days.

