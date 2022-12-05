BREAKING: Children's television icon passes away at the age of 90 Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Missile discovered in Moldova days after declaring state of emergency due to Russia-Ukraine war

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 December 2022 • 14:57

Image: Ministerul Afacerilor Interne al Republicii Moldova/DFacebook

ACCORDING to initial reports on Monday, December 5, a missile has been discovered in Moldova.

Moldova’s Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that a missile had been discovered by border police near Briceni town.

“A short time ago, near the city of Briceni, in an orchard, a rocket was discovered,” a statement read on Facebook.

“The explosive object was discovered by a border police patrol, which, due to today’s Russian bombings, have intensified their attention.”

It added: “In accordance with MAI action plans, the border police intensified patrols and raised the level of attention in the area of Briceni and Ocni ctora Inspectorates.”

“At this moment, the area where the rocket was discovered has been isolated by police patrol and border police. The specialised services of home ministry, Bombteh and IGSU are expected on site.”

Much like the recent events in Poland, early reports suggest that the ‘missile’ might actually be part of a Ukrainian air defence missile, as reported by Michael A. Horowitz.

Police are on the scene.

The news comes as Russian attacks have been ramped up in Ukraine on December 5.

As noted, Moldova recently increased the country’s state of emergency due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

On Friday, December 2, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova announced that the current state of emergency in the country will be extended for a further 60 days.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading