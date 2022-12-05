More festive misery for UK travellers as Mick Lynch announces RMT rail strikes over Christmas

By Chris King • 05 December 2022 • 20:46

Image of railway tracks. Credit: Liz Kcer/Shutterstock.com

The RMT union boss Mick Lynch announced additional strikes on the UK rail network over the main Christmas period.

Increased strike action on the UK’s rail system has been announced this evening, Monday, December 5, by the union that represents rail workers. RMT union boss Mick Lynch said that additional industrial action will take place from 6pm on December 24, and end at 6am on December 27.

Speaking at a press conference, Mick Lynch stressed that an improved pay offer had not been presented to his union. This gave them ‘no choice’ but to continue with the industrial action he added. He described yesterday’s rejected offer from the train operating Rail Delivery Group as ‘extremely detrimental’.

“I am sure the travelling public will be really disappointed and irritated and angry”, he continued, while reaffirming the strikes by Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members for January 2023. The two 48-hour strikes planned for next week will go ahead as scheduled.

A mandate from the Government has still not materialised said Mr Lynch, who pointed out that his union will present the latest offer from Network Rail to its members but with the recommendation that they reject it, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Further talks are scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday 6, with the Rail Delivery Group, but this will not prevent this week’s strikes from taking place said Lynch.

Following yesterday’s offer rejection, Downing Street issued a threat today of implementing potential new anti-strike laws. Hospitality industry bosses said today that UK businesses could see staggering potential losses over the Christmas period of at least £1.5billion, something which they fear could cripple an already struggling industry.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.