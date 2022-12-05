News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 05 December 2022 • 23:40

PARC NOU: Crevillent park now open after 18-month revamp Photo credit: Crevillent town hall

Park reopens PARC NOU, Crevillent’s principal park, totally remodelled after a €1 million facelift, has reopened after 18 months, although the town hall said that some work was still outstanding. This included stabilising the park’s cave-house while the proposed multipurpose sports track has been put on hold, municipal sources revealed.

Fire puzzle FIREFIGHTERS were called out to Torrevieja’s Calle Taga at 11.50pm on December 2 after a parked car caught fire. They prevented the blaze from destroying the car but ruled out a mechanical fault after finding that the fire had begun at the back of the offside front wheel.

First mayor PILAR DE LA HORADADA’S mayor Jose Maria Perez ordered a day’s mourning with flags at half-mast on December 4 following the death of Emeterio Samper Samper, aged 88. Following Pilar’s segregation from Orihuela in November 1987, Samper became the town’s first mayor, a position he held until 1991.

Energy saving SAN ISIDRO town hall is changing 310 of the municipality’s street lights to Led lighting in a €150,000 project 50 per cent funded by the EU. The investment would pay for itself within two years thanks to lower power bills, San Isidro’s mayor Manuel Gil Gomez Casas said.

Popular place ALICANTE province had 373,423 foreign residents in 2021, outstripped only by Madrid and Barcelona. Five of the 10 Alicante municipalities that had the largest non-Spanish populations were located in the Vega Baja, where Rojales topped the list with 68 per cent of its residents born outside the country.

