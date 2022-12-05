Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) soars 260% in Presale while Cronos (CRO) remains stagnant

By EWN • 05 December 2022 • 15:11

Many cryptocurrencies have hit rock bottom due to the bearishness of the general crypto market. In fact, total crypto market capitalisation is down by more than 71% to $865 billion. Even long-standing projects like Crypto.com and its native Cronos token are struggling to keep their price from dropping too far.

Meanwhile, a newcomer, Orbeon Protocol has grown so vast to become the market bulls’ favorite. Orbeon protocol, which is still in stage two of the presale stage, is an innovative project built to change the venture capital market. However, how and why is the Orbeon Protocol trending? Read on to find out more.

Cronos Lost 93% since ATH Price

Cronos is an EVM-compatible peer-to-peer decentralized blockchain protocol that runs parallel to the Crypto.com chain. It was built using the Cronos SDK. It is an open-source EVM and IBC-compatible chain. Cronos is notable for its high interoperability, allowing developers to import apps and assets from other chains at low fees.

Cronos is the native token of the Cronos blockchain network and Crypto.com exchange. The token was released for $0.015 in December 2018. About four months later, Cronos surged by 570% to $0.1. CRO clinched an all-time high price of $0.89.

However, the bearish condition of the crypto market has caused Cronos prices to remain stagnant. The token’s price plunged to $0.01. Unfortunately, things got uglier when it was revealed that the Crypto.com exchange accidentally transferred $400 million worth of ETH to an unknown address amid the FTX crisis. The price went deeper and is now trading at $0.07, about a 96% drop in the past 10 months.

Orbeon Protocol – The innovative crowdfunding and venture capital platform

Orbeon Protocol has been a haven for investor assets for the past few weeks. Although the platform is a new project, it has managed to garner huge mainstream traction as the next blue-chip investment of this year and beyond.

In fact, due to the stagnant price of CRO tokens, investors are liquidating their CRO positions to fill their portfolio with Orbeon tokens. However, what makes the protocol and its ecosystem economy spectacular? The answer simply lies in the fact that it allows everyone to participate freely in crowdfunding and investments.

However, that’s not all. Orbeon Protocol is a decentralised platform that links startups with interested investors. It uses equity-based NFTs to represent investment opportunities in companies and startups. This allows keen investors to buy fractions of these NFTs at relatively low prices as a form of investment in the startup – these are available from as low as $1.

As if that were not enough, security measures are available to safeguard users’ interests and assets. The “Fill or Kill” mechanism implemented in Orbeon Protocol’s smart contract code makes it possible for investors to automatically get their assets back if any funding program fails. It also protects them from any scam projects or rug pull.

ORBN, the native utility token of Orbeon Protocol, is useful for enjoying the perks that the platform has to offer. Holders earn governance rights, incentives from staking ORBN in pools, discounts from trading activities, and cashback. It also controls all Orbeon Protocol’s DeFi products.

Due to these numerous utility functions, expert analysts have anticipated that ORBN tokens will increase by 6000% in the presale stage. The token is currently trading at around $0.014.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

