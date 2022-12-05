Original Sesame Street actor and the first non-muppet on the show, dies aged 90

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 December 2022 • 13:02

Sesame Street - Credit Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock.com

Bob McGrath the original Sesame Street actor who joined the puppet cast on the show has died at the age of 90.

McGrath a firm favourite with audiences during his 50 years on the show was described by those who worked with him as the “nicest, sweetest, kindest man.”

A Facebook post on Monday, December 5 said that McGrath died at his home in New Jersey on Sunday, where he was surrounded by his family. He is said to have passed peacefully.

Playing the first human on the show, McGrath joined the programme back in 1969 becoming the friendly neighbour to the much-loved characters like Big Bird, the Cookie Monster, Bert and Ernie.

His final series appearance came in 2017, however, he continued to make public appearances at various events tied to “Sesame Street.”

But he was not just known for his role on the famous TV programme, McGrath made his debut in 1962 as a singer with Mitch Miller’s PG-rated ensemble. Miller, who delivered wholesome pop songs, had a hit TV series and string of records under the “Sing Along with Mitch”.

His work with Mitch Miller included a residency at Las Vegas’ Desert Inn during the summer of 1964, where he delivered songs like “Danny Boy” and “On the Street Where You Live.”

By the mid-60s he went out on his own as a solo artist signing with Colombia records.

The producers of the show paid tribute to McGrath saying: “Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of Bob McGrath, a beloved member of the Sesame Street family for over 50 years.”

“A founding cast member, Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world, whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighbourhood, or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts.

“A revered performer worldwide, Bob’s rich tenor filled airwaves and concert halls from Las Vegas to Saskatchewan to Tokyo many times over.

“We will be forever grateful for his many years of passionate creative contributions to Sesame Street and honoured that he shared so much of his life with us.”

McGrath who grew up in Illinois before going on to study music at the University of Michigan, is survived by his wife, Ann Logan Sperry, and their five children.

Fans of the show have paid tribute online to the original Sesame Street actor saying the show was never the same without him.

