Robbie Williams to play Fuengirola Town Hall in June 2023

By James Gamble • 05 December 2022 • 14:05

Picture: Facebook/Ana Mula

Robbie Williams will play a one-off show at the seaside Marenostrum in Fuengirola next summer, it has been announced today.

The international pop star and former member of Take That will take to the stage for an outdoor concert in the Costa del Sol town in what will be his only performance in Andalusia next June.

The 18,000-capacity Marenostrum has previously played host to superstars such as Sting, The Beach Boys and Jamie Cullum.

The news of the concert, which will take place on June 15, 2023, was announced on Facebook by the Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, who described the Marenostrum as ‘one of the best’ outdoor venues in all of Europe.

She wrote: “Robbie Willaims will offer his only concert in Andalusia in #Fuengirola, on June 15.

“A world musical benchmark of the last 25 years that strengthens the international projection of our city and consolidates our venue as one of the best outdoor [venues] in Europe.

“You can now buy tickets on the Marenostrum Fuengirola website.”

Tickets for the show start at €89.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.