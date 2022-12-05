Two men arrested after torso found in a bin in a suitcase

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 December 2022 • 16:25

Image of Mossos d'Esquadra officer. Credit: Mossos d'Esquadra

Two men have been arrested in Barcelona accused of murdering a man they shared an apartment with.

According to news site El Pais on Monday, December 5, the two were arrested after a suitcase containing the victim’s torso was found in a bin outside the apartment block in which they lived.

The two who are appearing in court today to plead on charges of murder after the German man, known only as Alex, who re-rented rooms in the apartment block. DNA test are being conducted to confirm the identity of the man.

According to neighbours in the eight-storey complex “People were constantly coming and going. We never got to know who lived there.”

They say they knew very little about the man.

The body was found by a scrap dealer who was removing items from the bin in front of the complex just after nine am.

Police have combed the area and are viewing surveillance camera footage in an effort to piece together what happened. They are also continuing to look for the remaining parts of the body, having only recovered a torso.

The origin of the two men, aged 31 and 51, is not known and nor is the motive behind the killing. Furthermore no one has reported anyone missing that fits the description of the man.

The case is both chilling and puzzling that has resulted in two men being arrested after a torso found in a suitcase dumped in a bin outside the complex where they lived

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.