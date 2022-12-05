By Matthew Roscoe • 05 December 2022 • 8:32

Ukraine destroys more Russian UAVs in latest combat losses update. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Monday, December 5, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian armed forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more drones (UAVs).

Another nine Russian drones (UAVs) were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Sunday, December 4, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 540 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 91,690, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

Two more Russian tanks were destroyed as well as eight more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of six Russian artillery systems which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1914.

One more Russian helicopter was also destroyed, taking the total losses by Russia to 264.

⚡️ The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published data on combat losses of Russian troops as of December 5. In total, about 91,690 Russians were eliminated. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/8On2H0WPi0 — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) December 5, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Sunday, December 4 in the Bakhmut and Lyman directions.

A detailed breakdown of the war shows that the loss of the two Russian tanks now means Ukraine has destroyed 2924, while the destruction of eight more APCs now means that Putin’s army has now lost 5900 in total.

The destruction of another nine Russian drones takes the number destroyed by Ukraine to 1582 in total.

Ukraine also reportedly destroyed another Russian anti-aircraft system, taking the total lost by Russia to 211.

The news comes after Russian forces carried out a heavy bombardment of Zaporizhzhia over a 24-hour period, which targeted ammunition depots and military equipment in the region.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.