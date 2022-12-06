By Anna Ellis • 06 December 2022 • 13:16

Almoradi was buzzing with people over the weekend of November 26 and 27. Image: Movers and Shakers

In the square was a Medieval Artisans fair together with festivities for children.

At the Casino, the Association of Movers and Shakers held a charity craft fair with a festive theme. There was a steady stream of people looking for that extra special Christmas Gift inside the Casino’s Great Hall, including crocheted items; greetings cards; jewellery; home made cakes; Christmas decorations; small gifts; novelty lights; keyrings and badges. Whilst outside Marion and her helpers enticed people with their tombola stall.

The Mayoress, Maria Gomez Garcia, stopped by on her way to the square.

Altogether just under €250 was raised. This money will be used to support sufferers and their families living with Huntington’s; Ataxia; Multiple Sclerosis; Motor Neurone and Parkinson’s in the Costa Blanca Area.

The organiser, Christine Watkins would like to thank the volunteers, stall holders and everyone who supported the event.

Another fundraising event for the Association will be a Dinner Dance, with a live band, at the Casino in Almoradi on December 16.

Further details can be found on the website: www.amscb.org.es, or email [email protected]

If you, or someone you know are affected by any of these diseases, or wish to become a volunteer, please contact the President, Marion Smith on (+34) 711 008 250

