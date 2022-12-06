Awareness campaign to be launched to promote good behaviour on electric scooters

By Anna Ellis • 06 December 2022 • 14:26

Joana Adrover, the Councillor for Citizen Safety and a Local Police representative. Image: Palma City Council

Over the next few weeks, Palma City Council will launch an awareness campaign to promote civic behaviour among users of personal mobility vehicles (PMVs), known as electric scooters.

Joana Adrover, the Councillor for Citizen Safety, confirmed the campaign will place the emphasis by means simple messages on the traffic rules that affect this type of vehicle, such as the prohibition of two people riding at the same time or the prohibition of its use on pavements.

The mayor reminded the audience that the work of the local police in this regard is constant. “More than 500 complaints were filed in just one month”, she said.

“We believe in this type of new mobility, in fact, many of us are users, but it has to be done safely.” The councillor confirmed, “It is normal for resistance to arise with the development of new transport technologies, as happened with compulsory seat belts or motorbike helmets.”

“Both the public and the administration have to work to harmonise and normalise their use in a city where both pedestrians, who must be the main priority, and other types of vehicles are used.”

