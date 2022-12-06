Body of 20-year-old British man recovered from the sea in Can Picafort, Mallorca

The body of a 20-year-old man was recovered from the sea this morning, Tuesday, December 6, on the popular holiday destination of Mallorca in the Balearic islands. The incident occurred in the resort of Can Picafort in the northeast of the island, near the Mar y Paz Hotel.

His death is believed to have been a suicide with the Guardia Civil allegedly finding a notebook on his person containing suicidal references, as reported by majorcadailybulletin.com.

A local resident alerted the emergency services at around 9:40am. Patrols from the Guardia Civil and Santa Margalida Local Police were immediately deployed to the location. One of the police officers reportedly jumped into the water to bring the body a few metres back to the shore.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was attempted but it was too late to save the young man’s life and he was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation has been launched by the Guardia Civil to determine the man’s identity and the circumstances surrounding his death.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.