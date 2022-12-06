BREAKING: England’s rugby union head coach Eddie Jones sacked

By James Gamble • 06 December 2022 • 12:55
The 62-year-old Australian, who coached England to the finals of the last Rugby World Cup in 2019, was reportedly sacked following a review of his team’s recent run of poor form during the Autumn internationals.
England won just one game out of four in the series and were embarrassingly defeated by Argentina at Twickenham for the first time in 16 years last month, in their opening game.
Jones won three Six Nations titles during his seven years in charge of England.
