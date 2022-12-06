By Chris King • 06 December 2022 • 0:47

Major incident declared after 'explosions' during huge blaze in Wolverhampton

A huge blaze broke out in the city of Wolverhampton followed by the sound of ‘explosions’, leading to the authorities declaring a major incident.

More than 60 firefighters are currently tackling a huge blaze that broke out this evening, Monday, December 4, in the city of Wolverhampton. The incident occurred at a derelict factory in Lower Horseley Fields. There have been reports of residents hearing what sounded like ‘explosions’.

A tweet from the West Midlands Fire Service read: “Major incident declared in Horsley Fields, Wolverhampton. WMFS currently have 20 appliances and 2 Hydraulic platforms dealing with a large fire within numerous derelict factories. Please avoid the area if possible due to oncoming emergency services”.

We are currently at the scene of a major fire in the Lower Horsley Fields area of #Wolverhampton We have specialist resources at the scene supporting @WestMidsFire including @WMASHART Please ensure you keep all windows and doors shut if you live nearby and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Pz7dIw0k9F — West Midlands Ambulance Service #HelpUsHelpYou (@OFFICIALWMAS) December 5, 2022

In a further statement issued by the brigade, it detailed: “Just after 9pm on 5th December 2022, we were called to a large fire at a derelict factory at Lower Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton. The entire factory, measuring approximately 15m x 30m, is involved in the fire”.

“Four fire engines initially responded. Our response was quickly increased due to the scale of the fire, and we now have more than 20 of our appliances in attendance. Two hydraulic platforms are also being utilised as our crews continue to tackle the blaze”, it continued.

“Just after 10pm, we declared this a major incident, due to the size of the incident and its proximity to the nearby railway line and houses. If you live in the local area, please keep windows and doors closed”, the statement concluded.

