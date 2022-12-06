By Chris King • 06 December 2022 • 20:21

Image of Stephen Flynn, the new SNP leader in Westminster. Credit: Wikipedia - By David Woolfall - https://members-api.parliament.uk/api/Members/4735/Portrait?cropType=ThreeFour&webVersion=falseGallery: https://members.parliament.uk/member/4735/portrait, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=92923863

Stephen Flynn, the Aberdeen South MP has been elected as the new SNP leader in Westminster leader to replace Ian Blackford.

The SNP this evening elected 34-year-old Stephen Flynn as its new leader in Westminster, with immediate effect. He will replace Ian Blackford who resigned from the position earlier this week. Mr Flynn has been the party’s MP for Aberdeen South since 2109.

“It’s an honour to be elected to lead the SNP’s strong and talented team of MPs during such a crucial period for Scotland. Under my leadership, SNP MPs will be relentlessly focused on standing up for Scotland’s interests and our democratic right to decide our future in an independence referendum”, said Mr Flynn.

He continued: “Families across Scotland are paying a devastating price under Westminster control, with Brexit, austerity cuts, and the Tory cost-of-living crisis hammering household budgets”.

“SNP MPs will work harder than ever to hold the Tory Government to account, and make the case that independence is the essential route to safety, fairness and prosperity for Scotland”, the politician added.

.@StephenFlynnSNP: “Families across Scotland are paying a devastating price under Westminster control, with Brexit, austerity cuts and the Tory cost of living crisis hammering household budgets. SNP MPs will work harder than ever to hold the Tory government to account.” — The SNP (@theSNP) December 6, 2022

Mhairi Black, the Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP will also replace Kirsten Oswald as deputy leader.

First to congratulate both members on their new roles was SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, who posted on the SNP Twitter profile: “Congratulations to new @theSNP Westminster leader @StephenFlynnSNP and deputy leader @MhairiBlack – a truly formidable team. Looking forward to working with them both”.

Congratulations to new @theSNP Westminster leader @StephenFlynnSNP and deputy leader @MhairiBlack – a truly formidable team. Looking forward to working with them both. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 6, 2022

A vote behind closed doors involving the SNP’s 44 members resulted in Flynn defeating Alison Thewliss. His first appearance in the new role will be tomorrow, Wednesday 7, at Prime Minister’s Questions.

___________________________________________________________

