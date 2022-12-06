Can Rocketize beat the king of Altcoins?

By EWN • 06 December 2022 • 13:11

Altcoins are getting more popular and introducing new functionalities that Bitcoin does not have. Among these new features is the capacity to process more transactions per second and employ other consensus techniques like Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Among these cryptocurrencies is Rocketize (JATO), a future meme token with characteristics that will bring value to the altcoin sector.

In this post, we’ll look at the prospect of Rocketize (JATO) prospering like Ethereum (ETH), one of the most renowned cryptocurrencies in the crypto industry.

Why is Ethereum (ETH) one of the most valuable Cryptos?

Ethereum is undoubtedly the first choice that springs to mind for crypto aficionados seeking one of the finest cryptocurrencies to invest in 2022. Ethereum entered the cryptocurrency market in 2015 to address some of the issues that were plaguing Bitcoin. The platform is an open-source, decentralized blockchain network that powers ETH, its native cryptocurrency, and hundreds of dApps. ETH is a constantly developing money that enables the execution of smart contracts on the Ethereum network. It is a system that houses digital money, worldwide payments, and apps that operate without downtime, fraud, or third-party control.

The Ethereum community has created a robust digital economy, inventive new methods for artists to generate money online, and much more. The network’s DeFi technology enables users to transfer, receive, borrow, earn interest, and stream movies from anywhere in the globe.

The following are the advantages and characteristics of Rocketize (JATO):

JATO, Rocketize’s native governance token, is a meme token that is based on the DeFi ecosystem. Rocketize intends to connect the non-traditional incentive structures of decentralised finance (DeFi) with a DAO to redefine communal and financial objectives in human civilization. Based on the Binance Smart Chain, JATO is a deflationary currency that will power “Atomic Nation,” the most powerful and effective aspect of the Rocketize ecosystem.

Rocketize’s mission is to create a successful meme token via using cooperation. To do this, JATO will rely on decentralised tools and governance, allowing token holders complete power over their funds and choices. It will tap into the potential of its community to build a broad and ever-expanding talent pool. RockMint, for example, employs Web 3.0 dApp wallets to manufacture and store NFT collectibles. The crypto initiatives will encourage the development of dApps for mobile devices as well as Web 3.0 innovation for game creation.

To increase DeFi’s utility and popularity on the platform, it may establish a bridge connecting multiple blockchain networks like Fantom, Polygon, xDai, BSC, and others. There are dozens of different altcoins in the cryptocurrency industry, all vying for the top spot in terms of impact, market value, and user base. Nonetheless, only a handful can compete with ETH and LTC at the top of the cryptocurrency ladder. The Rocketize project’s creators may learn from the accomplishments of both cryptos to design JATO in a manner that will help it prosper whenever it enters the crypto arena.

Given this, it can succeed alongside ETH and LTC if it maintains its promise. Fortunately, it has various meme and DeFi token characteristics that crypto aficionados will like.

For more information on Rocketize, check the following links:

Presale: https://rocketize.io/buy

Website: http://rocketize.io

Telegram: https://t.me/RocketizeTokenOfficial

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido