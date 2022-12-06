Curious caves in Rincón de La Victoria attract global scientific interest

By Betty Henderson • 06 December 2022 • 10:43

Rincón de La Victoria’s iconic sea caves continue to make waves in the international scientific community

Prehistoric PRESTIGE for Rincón de La Victoria as the town is once again recognised as a pioneer in Palaeolithic history.

A conference held in the town on December 2 attracted more than 1500 international archaeologists, historians, and academics interested in learning more about the distinctive local caves. The conference was part of the International Congress of Knowledge and Blue Economy (InnovAzul), which was held in Cádiz last week.

The conference revealed fascinating new research about the Gravettian period and the relationship between the town’s caves and the sea, placing the town at the forefront of global research on the subject.

Archaeologist, Pedro Cantalejo and a team of researchers presented their research at the conference, explaining that the caves at Rincón de La Victoria could be “key to understanding the history of human settlement in the Malaga region up to 100,000 years ago”.

Rincón de La Victoria has become the epicentre of scientific and archaeological research on the subject thanks to its 30,000 year old sea caves, which are thought to be the only ones of their kind on the continent.