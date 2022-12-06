Dog walking wonders get out and about with APAA Nerja

By Betty Henderson • 06 December 2022 • 10:16

Puppy love on one of APAA Nerja’s rescue dog walks which take place every Sunday at 10am

Community COMPASSION in Nerja at dog walks with local charity, APAA. Each Sunday, dog lovers from all over town gather to meet rescue dogs looking for their forever homes and to shower them with the attention and exercise they deserve!

The group meets every Sunday at 10am in Nerja for walks around the local area, introducing dogs to potential future owners, as well as local dog-loving volunteers who join the walks.

Speaking about the walk on November 27, APAA volunteer, Ester Pulido explained that the walks are popular with people of all ages, “The dogs are very grateful to have cuddles and walks and people find it so heart-warming to receive all the love the dogs have to give”. She encourages more people to join the walks, emphasising that there is no commitment required from volunteers.

Anyone wishing to join the walks can join the Facebook group ‘APAA Nerja Rescue Dog and Cat Blog’, where they can request more information about particular walk meeting points. APAA Nerja is an animal rescue centre which aims to rescue and rehome abandoned and abused cats and dogs in the Nerja area.