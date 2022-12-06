Dublin double shooting leaves one dead and gang boss wounded

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 December 2022 • 13:18

Gardai officers - Image Source: An Garda Siochana / Shutterstock.com

A double shooting in Dublin has left one man dead and a gang boss’ associate, wounded.

According to the Mail online on Tuesday, December 6 the fatal attack took place on Monday night at around 10 pm in the Ronanstown area of the city. He is said to have shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity has yet to be released with police not having provided any further details of the shooting.

In a separate incident a close associate of gang boss “Mr Flashy” was wounded after he was shot in Finglas, in the north of the city, at around 9 pm. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, but no further details have been provided by the authorities, including whether the incident is gang related.

The Gardia have said that they are investigating the double shooting in Dublin and would provide further details once they have established the identity of the murdered man and have informed his family. They are also interviewing the wounded associate of the gang boss to ascertain the circumstances around his being shot.

