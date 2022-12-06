By Matthew Roscoe • 06 December 2022 • 15:46
WATCH: HUGE fire at State Border Service Academy in Baku, Azerbaijan. Image: @301military/Twitter
Multiple videos flooded social media on December 6 showing a huge fire at the State Border Service Academy in Baku, Azerbaijan.
There is a fire at the State Border Service Academy in Baku, Azerbaijan. pic.twitter.com/NxIJFuqfz2
— 301 Military (@301military) December 6, 2022
BNN’s Gurbaksh Singh Chahal wrote on Twitter: “WATCH: #BNNAzerbaijan Reports
“A fire breaks out at the State Border Service Academy in #Baku.
“The cause of the fire is unknown. #Azerbaijan.”
According to Trend, employees of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergencies were dispatched to the scene after the “112” hotline received preliminary information about a fire on the roof of the administrative building of the State Border Service Academy on Ganja Avenue, Khatai District, Baku.
The building was evacuated.
The fire, which broke out at around 4.40 pm in the main building of the State Border Service Academy, was eventually extinguished.
Ten medical brigades of the Baku City Emergency and Urgent Medical Aid Station subordinated to TABIB were involved in the area, the news outlet reported.
Local reports suggest that 14 people were hospitalised due to smoke poisoning.
