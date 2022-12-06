Morocco march on as Spain succumb to penalty pressure at Qatar World Cup

By Matthew Roscoe • 06 December 2022 • 18:50

Morocco march on as Spain succumb to penalty pressure in Qatar World Cup. Image: Rehan Rasheed/Shutterstock.com

IT took a penalty shoot-out to decide the winner of Portugal and Morocco after the two side’s played out a nervy 0-0 draw across 90-minutes and extra time, however, it was Morocco that ran out winners and advantage to face either Portugal or Switzerland.

Despite dominating possession for the majority of the contest, Spain were unable to break through a tough Moroccan backline and it was Morocco that took full advantage in the penalty shootout.

In fact, from the penalty spot, Spain proved uncharacteristically bad, missing all three of there efforts.

Despite some hope with one save, Morocco scored three of their four from the spot to book a quarter-final match with either Portugal or Switzerland.

Morocco are qualified to the quarter finals of the World Cup. Spain are now officially out 🚨🇲🇦🇪🇸 #WorldCup2022 Morocco will face the winner of Portugal vs Switzerland game. pic.twitter.com/fjAxmNXTZ5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 6, 2022

Football fans reacted to the ‘upset’.

James Melville wrote: “Hats off to Morocco 🇲🇦 They have knocked Spain out of the World Cup and are now into the quarter finals for the first time in their history. Fantastic achievement by the Atlas Lions.”

Hats off to Morocco 🇲🇦

They have knocked Spain out of the World Cup and are now into the quarter finals for the first time in their history. Fantastic achievement by the Atlas Lions. #MORESP pic.twitter.com/OxJnbWLm7i — James Melville (@JamesMelville) December 6, 2022

Gary Lineker said: “Amazing victory for Morocco. Incredible effort. Well played.”

Amazing victory for Morocco. Incredible effort. Well played. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 6, 2022

Dan Walker said: “PURE SILK #Morocco”

While Piers Morgan wrote: “To pull a panenka at THAT moment, under THAT pressure… wow… coolest dude in world football. 😎#hakimi.”

To pull a panenka at THAT moment, under THAT pressure… wow… coolest dude in world football. 😎#hakimi pic.twitter.com/V8MZyIKlO8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 6, 2022

The big news ahead of that game the Portugal vs Switzerland game is that Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped to the bench for the clash.

The winner of Portugal vs Switzerland will play Morocco on Saturday, December 10.

England face France on the same day.

