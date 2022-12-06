BREAKING: Russian army deserter in camouflage opens fire on police Close
Morocco march on as Spain succumb to penalty pressure at Qatar World Cup

By Matthew Roscoe • 06 December 2022 • 18:50

Morocco march on as Spain succumb to penalty pressure in Qatar World Cup. Image: Rehan Rasheed/Shutterstock.com

IT took a penalty shoot-out to decide the winner of Portugal and Morocco after the two side’s played out a nervy 0-0 draw across 90-minutes and extra time, however, it was Morocco that ran out winners and advantage to face either Portugal or Switzerland.

Despite dominating possession for the majority of the contest, Spain were unable to break through a tough Moroccan backline and it was Morocco that took full advantage in the penalty shootout.

In fact, from the penalty spot, Spain proved uncharacteristically bad, missing all three of there efforts.

Despite some hope with one save, Morocco scored three of their four from the spot to book a quarter-final match with either Portugal or Switzerland.

Football fans reacted to the ‘upset’.

James Melville wrote: “Hats off to Morocco 🇲🇦 They have knocked Spain out of the World Cup and are now into the quarter finals for the first time in their history. Fantastic achievement by the Atlas Lions.”

Gary Lineker said: “Amazing victory for Morocco. Incredible effort. Well played.”

Dan Walker said: “PURE SILK #Morocco”

While Piers Morgan wrote: “To pull a panenka at THAT moment, under THAT pressure… wow… coolest dude in world football. 😎#hakimi.”

The big news ahead of that game the Portugal vs Switzerland game is that Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped to the bench for the clash.

The winner of Portugal vs Switzerland will play Morocco on Saturday, December 10.

England face France on the same day.

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

