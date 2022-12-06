Motorcyclists in La Axarquía rally ’round for four year old Adán

By Betty Henderson • 06 December 2022 • 15:50

A motorcycle rally will raise awareness and funds for a young boy from Mijas with a rare condition

Show of SOLIDARITY in La Axarquía as many towns prepare to host a fundraising motorcycle rally to raise funds for a four year old from Mijas with a rare genetic condition. Rutacing Gas Gas’ Christmas ‘Papanoelada’ is set to get underway from Vélez-Málaga at 9am on December 18.

The group motorcycle ride will pass through ten towns in La Axarquía including Cómpeta, Sayalonga, Algarrobo, Canillas de Aceituna and Almáchar, raising awareness for the Todos con Adán cause.

Riders will enjoy a scenic tour throughout La Axarquía while decked out in festive costumes and will stop in every town to give out sweets to children spectating. Riders will also be offered a warming hot chocolate in Salares before tucking into paella at the final stop in Almáhchar.

Four year old Adán from Mijas suffers from etymalonic encephalopathy, a rare genetic condition which affects only 30 people worldwide and only two other people in Spain. Todos con Adán was created in 2020 for research into the condition, since little is currently known about it.

Entry to the rally costs just €3, but donations are also welcome to the account: ES61 0237 0624 3191 7312 1521.