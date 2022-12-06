Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination safe and effective for babies says UK’s MHRA

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 December 2022 • 16:00

Baby vaccination - Credit Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

In a surprise move the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination for babies six months and older.

The approval on Tuesday, November 6 was reported by the Mail Online citing a statement from the agency.

The regulator indicated that the vaccine in smaller doses was safe for use with babies and toddlers between the age of six months and four years. It said the jab meets safety, quality and effectiveness standards.

It added that during trials it triggered no new safety worries in the cohort.

The approval effectively opens the door to the government to undertake a mass immunisation programme of children that fall into the age group. That decision falls to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Although the nod has been given to the vaccine, the expectation is that no programme will be put in place to vaccinate the group as the benefits do not outweigh the risks associated with the vaccine.

Children are also known to rarely suffer severe symptoms, and many believe that most if not all children in this age group have already been infected.

Groups opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations will dispute the claim that Pfizer’s vaccine is safe and effective for babies, with any effort to vaccinate this group likely to result in significant resistance.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.