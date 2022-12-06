By James Gamble • 06 December 2022 • 11:45

Rains predicted to continue to batter Costa del Sol this week. Image: Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock.com

Rains which have battered Spain’s Costa del Sol overnight are set to continue throughout the week, the State Meteorological Agency has warned.

Overnight rains plagued the coast last night (Monday, December 5), resulting in reports of dozens of incidents across the southwest of the country.

But Spain’s Meteorological Agency, AEMET, has warned today (Tuesday, December 6) that the torrents are set to continue throughout the week across the majority of the country.

The southwestern Costa del Sol coastline is predicted to bear the brunt of the ‘abundant’ rains, which caused havoc in the region last night.

In Málaga – where there was an overnight yellow warning for heavy rain – around 30 incidents were reported to the Emergencies 112 service, due to flooding and trees having fallen in strong winds into roads.

In the popular seaside resort of Marbella on the Costa del Sol, a small tornado tore trees from the ground and damaged vehicles and street furniture as it raged last night.

However, AEMET highlighted that the rains could help alleviate the longest-running drought the country has seen since records began back in 1961.

In a Tweet, AEMET warned this morning: “This week the rains will continue in a good part of the country, clearly more abundant than usual in the southwest.

“They will help alleviate, at least in part, the meteorological drought.

“[There will be] less rain in the Balearic Islands. [The] environment in general [will be] warmer than normal.”

