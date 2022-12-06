By Matthew Roscoe • 06 December 2022 • 16:46

WATCH: Russian soldiers mocked for their audacious looting in Ukraine. Image: Anton Gerashchenko/Twitter

VIDEOS circulating online reportedly show Russian soldiers audaciously looting throughout Ukraine.

On Tuesday, December 6, videos showing Russian soldiers looting in Ukraine began making the rounds on social media.

Advisor to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, took to Twitter to share a video of the soldiers stealing a bathtub, alongside the caption: “First toilets and washing machines, now bathtubs.”

He then posed the question: “What do you think they will put on their looting lists next?”

First toilets and washing machines, now bathtubs. What do you think they will put on their looting lists next? pic.twitter.com/LDzQpzdKck — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 6, 2022

One person commented on the video, writing: “What is it with these guys and bathroom appliances.

“Why do they never steal tv, kitchen stuff or other generic thieve things. What is this fixation with the bathroom.”

What is it with these guys and bathroom appliances. Why do they never steal tv, kitchen stuff or other generic thieve things. What is this fixation with the bathroom. — NAFO Zaluzhnyi (@NAFOreva) December 6, 2022

Another wrote: “The Ukrainian military drone recorded that the Russian army stole items from Ukrainian houses everywhere. The last time they stole toilets and washing machines, and now they even removed the bathtubs and stole them.

“Just how poor were these Russian bandits? No toilet or bathtub?”

While another person said: “Absolutely embarrassing.”

Absolutely embarrassing https://t.co/jQ1XZOdcT5 — Martha Elena Linero (@marlinero) December 6, 2022

Earlier this year it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had actually authorised Russian soldiers to loot Ukraine.

On Monday, June 20, Ukraine’s Security Service claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised looting.

At the time they evidenced this by sharing an alleged intercepted phone call between Russian soldiers.

The alleged phone call between Russian soldiers “evidencing” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authorisation of looting, stated:

“That is, in short, it is not criminalized that we are looting. It is allowed. Putin allowed it. He gave a decree that looting is allowed…” stated one Russian soldier to another.

The soldier continued: “We looted televisions, washing machines, grills… everything!”.

It was also reported that Russian soldiers have to purchase their own military equipment, with the soldier stating:

“I’m sitting in these (mock – ed.) boots, and they’re, you know, like f****** Czechs. They’re just Czechs. And take our army boots: they weigh two kilos each. First of all, our feet sweat. But these ones blow away… With ventilation fabric.”

