The 10 best restaurants in the Costa Blanca North: The Ultimate Guide

By Victoria Scott • 06 December 2022 • 6:08
No-Mad Albir will take you on a gastronomic journey through various exciting culinary traditions, surprising your senses with tastes, flavours and aromas to delight your palate. All of their dishes are accompanied by a wide selection of wines, many from the region, made with grapes and processes as innovative as their dishes.
With specialities including poke bowls, incredible salads, meats, fish and international dishes, there is something available for all tastes as well as vegetarian and vegan options.
No-Mad also welcomes you to celebrate your birthdays, business dinners or special parties at the restaurant and will personalise menus according to your preferences.
As one of the most highly recommended restaurants in the area for locals and visitors, the friendly staff at No-Mad are ready to welcome you!
Open: 10am until 12am
Booking: 865 815 832
Address: Avenida del Albir, 20
Website: Click here
Facebook: Click here
Price: €€ – €€€
Located in Denia, in Carrer de la Mar, Restaurant La Vecchia Roma has been a trattoria since 1930. Making all of their delicious pasta in-house, La Vecchia combines, traditions and history to guarantee you the best gastronomy and homely experience.
Each dish is cooked with love and the aroma of the heavenly preparation from the kitchen will have your mouth watering from the minute you walk through the door, in pure Italian style.
Website: Click here
Open: 1pm – 3:30pm and 7pm – 11:30pm, closed Wednesday
Address: Carrer de la Mar, 31, 03700 Dénia, Alicante
Price: €€
With the highest quality gastronomy and wine all around, a beautiful picturesque terrace, and a dining area to sit and eat in, Entre Aromas is one of the best restaurants to eat in the Costa Blanca North. With a warm welcoming friendly atmosphere, you will experience top-quality service and dining at Entre Aromas.
Offering top-class meats, roasts, sausages, and market cuisine only found in Spain, you are guaranteed to leave Entre Aromas with a full stomach!
Website: Click here
Open: Monday, 7:30pm – 12am, rest of the week, 10am – 4pm and 7:30pm – 12am
Address: Passeig del Saladar, 130, 03700 Denia, Alicante
Price: €€
Peix, and Brases is renowned for its avant-garde take on cuisine while also respecting the traditional elements of local and authentic Spanish dishes. Their gaze is directed to the future, remembering what the past has taught them. For Peix and Brases, the produce and products always come first to ensure that you are only being served the best quality gastronomy on the market, even going each day to the fish market in search of the best fish and shellfish in the Mediterranean.
A further fundamental element of this restaurant is its wine cellar. With over four hundred various national and international wines and top-class food, this is why Peix and Brases are considered one of the best places to eat in the Costa Blanca North.
Open: Closed Monday, Tuesday to Sunday 1pm-3:30pm and 8pm – 10:30pm
Address: Plaça Benidorm, 18, 03700 Dénia, Alicante
Price: €€€
Located in Cumbre del Sol, in Poble Nou de Benitatxell, La Cumbre is a family restaurant serving some of the best and most authentic Mediterranean food that the Costa Blanca North has to offer. Found in a unique enclave with fantastic views of the Mediterranean sea and the white cliffs, you are getting an all-around experience, not just gastronomy.
Ensuring all taste buds and needs are met, La Cumbre off a varied menu of both hot and cold starters, fish, meat, and rice, while also offering a new menu of the day on the first day of each new seaaon. Renowned for their use of local products to prepare their dishes that combine tradition and innovation to perfection, La Cumbre is considered one of the best restaurants and places to eat in the Costa Blanca North for a reason.
Website: Click here
Open: 1pm – 3:30pm and 7pm – 10:30pm, closed Monday and only 1pm – 3:30pm on Sunday
Address: Carretera de la Playa del Moraig, s/n, 03726 Benitachell, Alicante
Located in Teulada, Amantes de Moraira is renowned for its top-class paella, fresh fish, and top-class cocktails. A luxurious and charming restaurant where you can taste a variety of dishes, glorious wines, and the freshest of produce with their fish coming directly in from the bay.
Perfect for daytime and nighttime eating, Amantes will ensure you have the best experience imaginable, with a magnificent menu and a variety of dishes perfect for every palate, top-class service, and beautiful scenic views.
Open: 12:30pm – 12:30am
Address: Ctra. Moraira a Calpe, 119, 03724 Teulada, Alicante
Price: €€€
Located in Teulada, The Olive Tree is renowned for its fresh home-cooked food, with over 20 years of experience in gastronomy and service for both locals and tourists that visit the area, you are guaranteed a joyful experience with elite service and delicious food to satisfy everyone.
Serving wonderful wines from throughout Spain, menus for dinner, and Sunday lunch, and a menu for the little ones, experience some of the best cuisines that the Costa Blanca North has to offer, with mouth-watering stakes, seafood, and a specialised menu for you.
Open 6:30pm – 10:30pm Tuesday to Saturday, 1:30pm – 6:30pm, and 7pm – 10:30pm Sunday, Closed Monday
Address: Cam. del Paellero, 4, 03724 Teulada, Alicante
Located in Xabia, Sofia’s restaurant is renowned for its welcoming and relaxing atmosphere providing exceptional dining with high-quality food, elite service, and exceptional value. Sofia’s caters to all palates, including those who are vegetarian, with frequently changing menus to ensure the freshest and in-season cuisine when eating at Sofia’s. Approaching nourishment in a new and innovative way Sofia’s gives modern international cuisine a twist of inspiration, inspiring new tastes and dishes you may have never had before.
Accompanied with a half bottle of Sofia’s carefully chosen house wine from the Valencian region, each step is meticulously planned to ensure you have the most fulfilling experience and why Sofia’s considered as one of the best restaurants in the Costa Blanca North.
Open: Sunday and Monday, closed, Tuesday to Saturday 7pm -10:30pm
Address: Carretera Cabo la Nao Pla, 20, 03730 Xàbia, Alicante
Located in Benissa, 34 de San Nicolas is renowned for its traditional but modern twist on cuisine with its friendly environment and spectacular service 34 de San Nicolas is one of the best restaurants on the Costa Blanca North. With top-quality gastronomy, specialising in seafood and all things Mediterranean, there is something for everyone at 34 de San Nicolas.
Welcoming you with open arms, delicious meats and a variety of dishes 34 de San Nicolas is a location worth visiting if you are in the Costa Blanca North region.
Open: Closed Monday, Tuesday to Saturday 11am-4pm and 7:30pm – 12am, Sunday 11am-4pm
Address: Carrer Sant Nicolau, 34, 03720 Benissa, Alicante
For local cuisine and a magnificent view of the beach in Albir, Noa Lounge & Gourmet serves up healthy Mediterranean dishes with a sophisticated ambience.
Open: 12pm until 8pm Monday and Thursday, 12pm until 10pm Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
Address: Passeig de les Estreles 5 Playa Del Albir, 03581
Booking: 966 86 47 83
Price: €€- €€€
