The 10 best restaurants in the Costa Blanca North: The Ultimate Guide

By Victoria Scott • 06 December 2022 • 6:08

Image - No-Mad

With so many bars, restaurants and cafes in the Costa Blanca North, it can be hard to decide where to dine and which restaurants have the best dishes, a wide variety of drinks, the right atmosphere and cuisine to suit everyone in your group. Fear not, the Euro Weekly News has compiled the best restaurants in the Costa Blanca North so you don’t have to!

Continue reading to see our recommendations for the best restaurants in Costa Blanca North!

1. No-Mad Albir

No-Mad Albir will take you on a gastronomic journey through various exciting culinary traditions, surprising your senses with tastes, flavours and aromas to delight your palate. All of their dishes are accompanied by a wide selection of wines, many from the region, made with grapes and processes as innovative as their dishes.

With specialities including poke bowls, incredible salads, meats, fish and international dishes, there is something available for all tastes as well as vegetarian and vegan options.

No-Mad also welcomes you to celebrate your birthdays, business dinners or special parties at the restaurant and will personalise menus according to your preferences.

As one of the most highly recommended restaurants in the area for locals and visitors, the friendly staff at No-Mad are ready to welcome you!

Open: 10am until 12am

Booking: 865 815 832

Address: Avenida del Albir, 20

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Price: €€ – €€€

2. Restaurant La Vecchia Roma Located in Denia, in Carrer de la Mar, Restaurant La Vecchia Roma has been a trattoria since 1930. Making all of their delicious pasta in-house, La Vecchia combines, traditions and history to guarantee you the best gastronomy and homely experience. Each dish is cooked with love and the aroma of the heavenly preparation from the kitchen will have your mouth watering from the minute you walk through the door, in pure Italian style. Website: Click here Open: 1pm – 3:30pm and 7pm – 11:30pm, closed Wednesday Address: Carrer de la Mar, 31, 03700 Dénia, Alicante Price: €€ 3. Entrearomas With the highest quality gastronomy and wine all around, a beautiful picturesque terrace, and a dining area to sit and eat in, Entre Aromas is one of the best restaurants to eat in the Costa Blanca North. With a warm welcoming friendly atmosphere, you will experience top-quality service and dining at Entre Aromas. Offering top-class meats, roasts, sausages, and market cuisine only found in Spain, you are guaranteed to leave Entre Aromas with a full stomach! Website: Click here Open: Monday, 7:30pm – 12am, rest of the week, 10am – 4pm and 7:30pm – 12am Address: Passeig del Saladar, 130, 03700 Denia, Alicante Price: €€ 4. Restaurant Peix & Brases Peix, and Brases is renowned for its avant-garde take on cuisine while also respecting the traditional elements of local and authentic Spanish dishes. Their gaze is directed to the future, remembering what the past has taught them. For Peix and Brases, the produce and products always come first to ensure that you are only being served the best quality gastronomy on the market, even going each day to the fish market in search of the best fish and shellfish in the Mediterranean. A further fundamental element of this restaurant is its wine cellar. With over four hundred various national and international wines and top-class food, this is why Peix and Brases are considered one of the best places to eat in the Costa Blanca North. Website: Click here Open: Closed Monday, Tuesday to Sunday 1pm-3:30pm and 8pm – 10:30pm Address: Plaça Benidorm, 18, 03700 Dénia, Alicante Price: €€€ 5. Restaurante La Cumbre Located in Cumbre del Sol, in Poble Nou de Benitatxell, La Cumbre is a family restaurant serving some of the best and most authentic Mediterranean food that the Costa Blanca North has to offer. Found in a unique enclave with fantastic views of the Mediterranean sea and the white cliffs, you are getting an all-around experience, not just gastronomy. Ensuring all taste buds and needs are met, La Cumbre off a varied menu of both hot and cold starters, fish, meat, and rice, while also offering a new menu of the day on the first day of each new seaaon. Renowned for their use of local products to prepare their dishes that combine tradition and innovation to perfection, La Cumbre is considered one of the best restaurants and places to eat in the Costa Blanca North for a reason.

Website: Click here Open: 1pm – 3:30pm and 7pm – 10:30pm, closed Monday and only 1pm – 3:30pm on Sunday Address: Carretera de la Playa del Moraig, s/n, 03726 Benitachell, Alicante Price: €€ 6. Amantes de Moraira Located in Teulada, Amantes de Moraira is renowned for its top-class paella, fresh fish, and top-class cocktails. A luxurious and charming restaurant where you can taste a variety of dishes, glorious wines, and the freshest of produce with their fish coming directly in from the bay. Perfect for daytime and nighttime eating, Amantes will ensure you have the best experience imaginable, with a magnificent menu and a variety of dishes perfect for every palate, top-class service, and beautiful scenic views. Website: Click here Open: 12:30pm – 12:30am Address: Ctra. Moraira a Calpe, 119, 03724 Teulada, Alicante Price: €€€ 7. The Olive Tree Restaurant Located in Teulada, The Olive Tree is renowned for its fresh home-cooked food, with over 20 years of experience in gastronomy and service for both locals and tourists that visit the area, you are guaranteed a joyful experience with elite service and delicious food to satisfy everyone. Serving wonderful wines from throughout Spain, menus for dinner, and Sunday lunch, and a menu for the little ones, experience some of the best cuisines that the Costa Blanca North has to offer, with mouth-watering stakes, seafood, and a specialised menu for you. Website: Click here Open 6:30pm – 10:30pm Tuesday to Saturday, 1:30pm – 6:30pm, and 7pm – 10:30pm Sunday, Closed Monday Address: Cam. del Paellero, 4, 03724 Teulada, Alicante Price: €€ 8. Sofía’s Restaurant Located in Xabia, Sofia’s restaurant is renowned for its welcoming and relaxing atmosphere providing exceptional dining with high-quality food, elite service, and exceptional value. Sofia’s caters to all palates, including those who are vegetarian, with frequently changing menus to ensure the freshest and in-season cuisine when eating at Sofia’s. Approaching nourishment in a new and innovative way Sofia’s gives modern international cuisine a twist of inspiration, inspiring new tastes and dishes you may have never had before. Accompanied with a half bottle of Sofia’s carefully chosen house wine from the Valencian region, each step is meticulously planned to ensure you have the most fulfilling experience and why Sofia’s considered as one of the best restaurants in the Costa Blanca North.