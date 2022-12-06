The Pogues frontman Shane McGowan rushed to hospital again

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 December 2022 • 10:09

Shane McGowan - Credit Twitter @VictoriaMary

Shane McGowan, the Pogues frontman, was rushed to hospital over the weekend, the latest in a string of hospitalisations that have left him frustrated.

News of his hospitalisation came on Tuesday, December 6 when his wife Victoria Mary Clarke said on Twitter that she was hoping for the singer to return home this week.

She said: “[MacGowan is] in hospital again and really hoping to get out ASAP”, adding a request for fans to “please send prayers and healing vibes”.

Please send prayers and healing vibes to @ShaneMacGowan in hospital again and really hoping to get out asap!! Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/n4TUCHCVOq — @victoriamary (@Victoriamary) December 5, 2022

Now 64-years-old, McGowan is confined to a wheelchair after suffering a broken hip. That along with continued illness has seen him struggle with mobility issues.

McGowan has in the past spoken openly of who he began drinking at the age of five when his family gave him two bottles of stout to help him sleep. By 17 he had been admitted to rehab after he became addicted to Valium.

Suffering from the effects of substance abuse, McGowan’s health has deteriorated and resulted in him having to receive dental implants in 2015.

Clarke said that McGowan was “frustrated” with his illness and “he wants to get out.”

She added that fans should not be too worried” about the hospitalisation, assuring them that “he’ll be fine”

Despite the assurances from Clarke fans will be worried about the health of the Pogues frontman Shane McGowan, with successive hospital visits and continued mobility problems giving cause to be concerned.

