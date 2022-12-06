Triple A: Cirque Du Triple A

By Victoria Scott • 06 December 2022 • 11:40

Image - EWN

ON Saturday, December 2, hundreds gathered for a glamourous red carpet Cirque Du Triple A, a charity gala event, celebrating Triple A’s 30 th anniversary.

Guests were dressed in their best attire, with top hats, ringmaster costumes, dazzling gowns, and fine suits. It was a glorious evening had by all, enjoying the best entertainment on offer with live singers, dancers, and a Swing band, for a charity so special.

Triple A began its journey in 1992 and has been taking in animals such as dogs and cats without a home, caring, loving, and feeding these animals until Triple A is able to find them their forever home. As there are not enough permanent homes in Spain, Triple A has agreements with other countries around Europe and the UK that adopt many of their dogs.

John Thomson, Puente Romano’s manager, said, “We have been supporting the charity for years and the volunteers do such a fantastic job.”

Erika Kuck, local to Marbella of 20 years said “They are such a fantastic organisation, and they do a lot, nice people that help so much. Before anyone decides to ‘buy’ a pet visit Triple A, help them and volunteer, you will want to adopt or foster instead.”

Talking exclusively to Euro Weekly the President of Triple A, Elise Emanuelle Dunweber said,

“This is a special evening to celebrate everything and the opportunity and time to give back to all the volunteers and those who help while raising necessary funds for the shelter. I am a Patron of The Conservative Welfare Foundation in the UK and this is my dream job. Volunteering is so wholesome, and it makes the animal’s day, and we would so love to have more. We have so many exciting things coming in the new year.”

Speaking with one of the founders, Jan Weima, said,

“I have been in Marbella 42 years and with the number of stray dogs when I first arrived that were unwell and suffering, I knew something needed to be done. We provide for them until they find their forever home. Volunteer become a member, and participate in the events, there is a walk every Saturday. I want to say a very big thank you to the committee, volunteers, staff, and workers, thank you very much you have fulfilled my dream.”

If you would like to volunteer or donate head over to tripleamarbella.org and register your interest.

