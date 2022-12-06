By Anna Ellis • 06 December 2022 • 15:03

Two plots of land in Palma to be used as car parks with a capacity for 950 vehicles. Image: Carballo/Shutterstock.com

A new car park will be created on Carrer Federico García Lorca, with a capacity for 150 parking spaces.

Palma City Council is carrying out a series of improvements so that it can be operational by January 2023.

In addition, on a 30,000 square-metre site on Carretera Dic de l’Oest a car park with capacity for 800 parking spaces. The administrative procedures will now be set in motion to enable it to be used as a temporary park-and-ride facility for access to the western fringe of the city.

The Balearic Islands Port Authority (APB) will also create 108 parking spaces will be created on the seafront throughout phase 1 of the work (end of 2023) and phase 2 (first half of 2024). This will mean, 92 car parking spaces will be created, nine drop-off and pick-up spaces and seven spaces for people with reduced mobility.

The Golondrines car park, with a capacity for 80 vehicles, will also be open to the public in the near future.

