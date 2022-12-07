250% Price Increase for Oryen Network is just the beginning, according to analyst who predicted early ripple

By EWN • 07 December 2022 • 23:00

One of the main reasons to invest in crypto is to make money without doing anything. Investors can relax because their money will grow over time even if they don’t actively manage their investments. It’s a significant point of differentiation for the Oryen Network. According to analysts, who predicted Ripple, the 250% increase in the value of the Oryen is just the start, and more surprises are on the way.

Oryen (ORY)

In the first pre-sale phase, the price of Oryen was $0.05, and by the 6th phase, it had risen to $0.175. Darryl Boo, a cryptocurrency expert, has stated that the developers of Oryen have created an intriguing protocol with secure storage for user funds. He claimed that crypto investors are buying Oryen because its value has increased so quickly.

Since the seventh ICO phase began, the value of Oryen has increased by 320%. Reddit’s crypto community has been raving about Oryen’s potential as a growing and reliable investment. In 2022, ORY is predicted to be a top-performing DeFi coin.

Not too long ago, the platform announced its ICO, and since then, both the number of users and the amount of money its backers have made from it have grown by a huge amount. Even though the cryptocurrency market has been volatile lately, investors are excited about adding to their holdings because of this good performance.

SolidProof has reviewed all Oryen smart contracts. ORY is airdropped directly to holders’ wallets at a starting price of $0.35 with no vesting requirements. It ensures that everyone who puts money into an ICO during the presale phase has an equal chance of making a profit. If you’re looking for a DeFi staking platform that promises stable annual returns of 90%, look no further than Oryen. This constant APY is guaranteed by the automatic staking protocol Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT).

Ripple – XRP

Ripple is a distributed ledger technology (blockchain) digital payment network and protocol that uses its cryptocurrency, XRP. Similar to the SWIFT system for international money and security transfers, which is used by banks and financial mediators dealing across currencies, Ripple’s primary process is a payment settlement asset exchange and remittance system.

Recently, the price of XRP dropped by 37%. It is a 60% drop in the week since regulators said Ripple gave out more than $1 billion in unregistered tokens. However, investors are now looking to put their money into the Oryen after its price went up by 320%.

Conclusion

Oryen has the potential to become a desirable currency. The project’s success and the value it aims to bring to the industry are demonstrated by the 250% return it provided to its early backers. Moreover, for its innovative technology and capable team, ORY is a cryptocurrency deserving serious consideration from any investor.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

