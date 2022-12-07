American preacher deported from Russia’s Khabarovsk Krai for illegal activity

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 December 2022 • 8:39

AN American preacher, who was staying in the Sovetsko-Gavansky district of Khabarovsk Krai, has been deported from Russia for violating the country’s laws, as reported on Wednesday, December 7.

According to a report from the ministry, the American arrived in the Russian region on a visitor’s visa and got a migration registration, however, he soon “began conducting religious preaching activities among the local Pentecostal community, thus violating the law on residence in the country.”

“A report on an administrative offence under Part 2 of Article 18.8 of the Code of Administrative Offences of the Russian Federation (violation by a foreign citizen or stateless person of the rules of entry into the Russian Federation or the regime of stay (residence) in the Russian Federation) was prepared for the man, he was found guilty and the decision was made to deport him,” it added.

The preacher was also fined 2,000 rubles, as reported by Russian media outlet Gazeta.

