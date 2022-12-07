By Anna Ellis • 07 December 2022 • 12:33

Are you are struggling to find the perfect Christmas gift? Image: Joy Ron Foundation Calendar.

Then look no further as the JoyRon Foundation Diversity 2023 calendars showcasing the beautiful island of Mallorca in all its glory are now on sale.

The A3 sized calendar features photographs taken by professional photographers who have kindly donated their images, the calendar is in both English and Spanish and contains notable dates for both countries.

The calendar makes an ideal Christmas or New Year gift for corporate clients, friends or family members back home, depicting the various scenes of the wonderful island of Mallorca.

100 per cent of all the money donated for each calendar contributes towards the support, of underprivileged, seriously ill, impoverished, or in care children in the Balearic Islands.

Since August 2015, when the foundation was founded, JoyRon has led the effort to bring a new sense of hope to the children in need within the Balearics. The foundation raises funds, that are be applied to bring levels of joy, comfort and essential support to the children in need.

As all Foundation administration expenses are privately funded and Support Services are being undertaken by Voluntary Advisory Associates, the Foundation is in a position to ensure every euro raised is 100 per cent for the benefit of the children.

For more information or to order your calendar head to the website /www.joyronfoundation.org/ or email [email protected]

