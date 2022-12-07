By Matthew Roscoe • 07 December 2022 • 7:49

Beaver County mourns loss of local legend Bob Barrickman who died unexpectedly aged 67. @BASD_Athletics/Twitter

HUNDREDS of tributes flooded social media for Beaver County legend Bob Barrickman who died unexpectedly on December 6 aged 67.

Tributes continue to roll in on Wednesday, December 7 for Beaver County legend Bob Barrickman following his unexpected death.

Beaver County Times reporter Josh Carney wrote on Twitter: “Beaver County Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Barrickman died unexpectedly Tuesday. He was 67.”

During his career as a broadcaster, which spanned 43 years, Barrickman called the play at three Super Bowls and more than 70 state championships and was renowned for his passion for sport and “unique delivery”.

Located in the southwest part of the state of Pennsylvania, Beaver County inducted Barrickman into its Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2008.

Local sports team, sports fans and local Beaver County celebrities joined in the tributes for the much-loved man.

“Hard to really summarize just how special Bob Barrickman was through a limited amount of characters. He was one of the sweetest, most genuine souls I’ve had the privilege of sharing a press box with. May his legacy in Beaver County live on forever. ❤️”

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Beaver County HS sports broadcaster Bob Barrickman. The passion in his voice for the scholastic sports landscape is unmatched. Truly a shame & he will be sorely missed.”

“No one in Beaver County history cared more about our local HS sports & athletes than Bob Barrickman. We’re proud to say he was from Beaver, but we know he belonged to every sports fan in this county. His iconic voice is Beaver County. RIP Bob, there will never be another like you.”

“Bob Barrickman, with his unique voice and enthusiasm for high school sports in Beaver County, was part of the landscape of high school sports in that county. Can never forget some of his calls, like “Hop-well.” RIP, Bob. You were 1 of a kind and will be severely missed.”

Bob Barrickman, with his unique voice and enthusiasm for high school sports in Beaver County, was part of the landscape of high school sports in that county.

“RIP Bob Barrickman 🙏🏼😥🎙️We will never forget your calls on our games and the genuine memories shared over the years. The voice of sports in Beaver County has definitely gone silent. #Legend.”

RIP Bob Barrickman 🙏🏼😥🎙️

We will never forget your calls on our games and the genuine memories shared over the years.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Barrickman. We will greatly miss his play by play, Coaches Corner at Roberts Roadside, his voice, his passion, and his enthusiasm for high school sports and how he treated those around him… RIP Bob!”

“Bob was an incredible colleague and advocate for local student-athletes! I’m just imagining that there will be a heavenly broadcast tonight featuring Bob Barrickman and Mark Schaas for the angels to enjoy. #RIP #Legends.”

“Crushing news on the passing of Bob Barrickman 😔😔. Had a great relationship with Bob through many years as a player and coach. Not only a great broadcaster but an even better person. Shaken by this news 💔. Rest in peace Bob. You will be deeply missed.”

