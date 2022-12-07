BREAKING: Dozens of migrants flee plane after emergency landing in Barcelona

By James Gamble • 07 December 2022 • 14:22

A group of 28 would-be migrants escaped from a plane after their flight made an emergency landing in Barcelona in the early hours of this morning.

The Spanish Government said the emergency landing at Barcelona’s El Prat airport was made due to a pregnant woman who claimed her waters had broken during the commercial flight from Morocco to Turkey.

The group of migrants, who were travelling on Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines from Morocco’s largest city of Casablanca to Istanbul, were said to have run across the tarmac after the plane landed in Catalonia’s regional capital.

According to the news agency Reuters, Spanish police have so far detained 14 people – including the pregnant woman who claimed her water had broken, prompting the emergency landing of the 228-passenger flight – but a further 14 people are still unaccounted for.

Five of those detained were put immediately back on board the flight, whilst another eight will be deported to Morocco.

The pregnant woman was reportedly taken to hospital and found not to be in labour.

It follows another similar incident last year when a group of 24 passengers fled a plane also flying from Casablanca to Istanbul, which made an emergency landing on the Balearic island of Mallorca after one passenger feigned an illness.

12 of those who escaped the flight in October 2021 were arrested, but another 12 passengers escaped.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.