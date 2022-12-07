BREAKING: F35 reportedly squawks 7700 emergency over UK

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 December 2022 • 15:04

SEVERAL unconfirmed reports circulating on social media suggest that an F35 has squawked a 7700 emergency over the UK.

Respected geopolitical analyst Philip Ingram MBE tweeted on Wednesday, December 7: “F35 – Emergency – descending rapidly,” as other accounts reported it was due to a 7700 squawk emergency.

According to the picture posted by Mr Ingram, the F35 was flying over Norwich in the UK.

F35 – Emergency – descending rapidly : pic.twitter.com/To5sDdPtSu — Philip Ingram MBE 🇺🇦 (@PhilipIngMBE) December 7, 2022

Manu Gomez wrote: “USAF? F35 squawking 7700 Emergency.”

USAF? F35 squawking 7700 Emergency. pic.twitter.com/ywKkQrPBk2 — Manu Gómez (@GDarkconrad) December 7, 2022

Another Twitter account tweeted: “F35 has squawked 7700 emergency Reg:13-5067”

More to follow…

