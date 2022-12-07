BREAKING: F35 reportedly squawks 7700 emergency over UK

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 December 2022 • 15:04
Respected geopolitical analyst Philip Ingram MBE tweeted on Wednesday, December 7: “F35 – Emergency – descending rapidly,” as other accounts reported it was due to a 7700 squawk emergency.
According to the picture posted by Mr Ingram, the F35 was flying over Norwich in the UK.
F35 – Emergency – descending rapidly : pic.twitter.com/To5sDdPtSu
— Philip Ingram MBE 🇺🇦 (@PhilipIngMBE) December 7, 2022
Manu Gomez wrote: “USAF? F35 squawking 7700 Emergency.”
USAF? F35 squawking 7700 Emergency. pic.twitter.com/ywKkQrPBk2
— Manu Gómez (@GDarkconrad) December 7, 2022
Another Twitter account tweeted: “F35 has squawked 7700 emergency Reg:13-5067”
F35 has squawked 7700 emergency Reg:13-5067 #usa #usaf #f35 #flight #lockheed #airlines #military https://t.co/aFLToVtHY3 pic.twitter.com/3yVs4odRIh
— Judge Dredd (@FabioDredd) December 7, 2022
More to follow…
