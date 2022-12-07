By Victoria Scott • 07 December 2022 • 12:40

Image - EWN

ON Tuesday, December 6, the masses gathered at the Sierra restaurant at Cerrado del Aguila golf club to the first-ever British Benevolent Fund Fundraiser event to raise awareness.

The multitude arrived in their best festive outfits and Christmas jumpers, it was a sea of Santa hats and the aroma of mulled wine and mince pies offered on arrival added to the already festive atmosphere.

With delightful singing throughout, an amazing raffle with a 1-night stay up for grabs, vouchers from Corte Ingles, a glorious large hamper of Christmas goodies donated by Euro Weekly News, and Santa giving out chocolates and spreading festive cheer it was most definitely a Jolly and bright night enjoyed by all.

The British Benevolent Fund was founded over 100 years ago and has been providing British nationals with support and financial aid when people need it most. Now providing support in Andalucia.

Sharon Wheaton and Natasha Wegloop said, “Everything people can do is a bonus, they are doing a fantastic job and we’re so glad to have been invited tonight.”

Talking exclusively to Euro Weekly News, Olaf Clayton Chairman of the British Benevolent Fund said,

“I want to say a massive thank you to everyone that came out tonight and we wanted to highlight the many cases on the Costa and those who are living in hidden destitution, many are suffering with the cost of living and inflation and there are a great number of people looking for help.

Things are different now and it isn’t as easy as it once was, there are limitations. We function only on the generosity of others, and we encourage and need more volunteers and fundraising!”

Jenny Kaka, organiser of the night said, “We are an organisation that helps those that are coming to us as their last resort, we don’t just hand out aid but there is a criterion that needs to be met and to go through three people to be approved. We will always do what is best for people and every penny goes to the organisation.”

If you need support or want to volunteer, email: [email protected]

Visit the website click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.