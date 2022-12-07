CIRQUE DU SOLEIL CRYSTAL, ON ICE HAS ARRIVED IN MALAGA!

By Euro Weekly News Media • 07 December 2022 • 16:00

Image - Cirque du Soleil

Live Nation and Cirque du Soleil have announced today at Malaga City Hall, CRYSTAL, Cirque du Soleil on ice.

CRYSTAL, the first Cirque du Soleil ice show is to premiere this Saturday, December 10 at the Martin Carpena, where they will run until December 18. Excitingly announced in the City Council of Malaga by the Mayor, H.E. Franciso de la Torre Prados, and the Councilor of Sports and Culture, Mrs. Noelia Losada.

At the press conference, Nikol Gosviiani, star of CRYSTAL, and Augustin Bells, juggler in CRYSTAL. They were also accompanied by Robert Tannion, Artistic Director of CRYSTAL, and Charlie Wagner, Senior Publicist of Cirque du Soleil.

Robert has expressed on behalf of the entire CRYSTAL team the happiness they have to begin their tour of Spain in Malaga. There has also been talk about the challenges of ice in this typical show, and about another very important aspect of the show: Music.

Come along the fantastic and emotive story with CRYSTAL a journey of self-discovery where, thanks to her creativity, she will become who she was always destined to be: Herself. A story with which we can all feel identified, and is suitable for all audiences.

Tickets are already on sale at www.livenation.es, and are available at Ticketmaster and El Corte Inglés.

