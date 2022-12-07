Crypto investors identify Big Eyes Coin as a better alternative to Shiba Inu

By EWN • 07 December 2022 • 11:56

Many crypto enthusiasts believe the coming year could be another great one for meme coins. While market experts have yet to give much credibility to this prediction, there’s not much risk involved in having one or two meme coins in your portfolio. Since the meme craze, a meme coin in the portfolio has become a common trend among crypto investors.

However, the vital thing is choosing the right meme coin with a high possibility of yielding good returns. Most of the existing meme coins have suffered a considerable price decline in the current market, with many showing weak prospects of early recovery.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is tipped to have a slightly higher chance than others, but Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has emerged as a better alternative. Crypto investors believe the new meme coin is better positioned for an impressive market run than Shiba Inu (SHIB), and many are opting for its presale token purchase. According to experts, Shiba Inu doesn’t have anything over Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and the coming year is looking to be where new cryptocurrencies shine. They believe the unique cat-theme token could be the “Shiba Inu of the coming year.”

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was one of the most successful meme coins in the previous year. The dog-theme token experienced a massive price surge due to the market’s bull run effect. It combined celebrity endorsement with community backing, hype, and the progressive market state to make many holders wealthier.

By popularity and market value, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the closest meme coin to Dogecoin (DOGE). However, the crypto asset is gradually losing these features as the market demands have changed, and the bear rally effect has been critical. Crypto enthusiasts downplay the possibility of Shiba Inu (SHIB) experiencing another vast price surge soon, making many switch focus to Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) looks prepared to live up to its billing as the next meme coin to blow. It is one of the new generations of meme coins boasting utility in growing crypto spaces without compromising the meme effect. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is part of the numerous new meme coins that went on presale this year, but the cat-theme token stands out as one of the most prominent. It is enjoying a great buzz and an excellent run on presale. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has raised about $11 million and could hit $15 million before Christmas.

The crypto project is Ethereum-based and underwent necessary security checks and audits to ensure its safety and security for users. Big Eyes Coin hopes to provide users with DeFi utility while leveraging non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for added benefits. It will be a tax-free ecosystem, and users can trade and exchange crypto assets without paying the extra charge on their transaction fees.

The BIG token will be used to pay necessary fees on the platform. About 80% of the token is available on presale, and the others will go to marketing, charity, and exchanges. Big Eyes Coin will set aside fees for auto burn, liquidity acquisition, and marketing. These will help increase the token’s value and prominence while creating and ensuring proper wealth circulation in the ecosystem.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could be a better alternative to most of the existing meme coins as it triumphs over them with different features and functions that investors find beneficial. The meme coin is still on presale, and you should join the presale now.

